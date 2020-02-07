|
Patsy Ann "Granny" Landrum went to be with the Lord on February 4, 2020 in San Antonio, Texas. She was born on December 24, 1934 in San Antonio, to William and Lila Faulk. Mrs. Landrum was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 41 years, Harry "Boots" Landrum, her stepmother, ViLou Faulk, and her siblings, Marvin, Billy, Clemmie, Frankie, and Dottie. She is survived by her daughters, Jan Zahn (Tom), Joy Mazurek (Sid), Beverly Stein (David), Barbara Stein (Larry); brother-in-law, Jack Landrum (Barbara); grandchildren, Rebecca Zahn, Matthew Zahn (Anna), Hannah Mazurek, Tyler Stein (Jessica), Travis Stein (Shelbie), Troy Stein (Andra), Allison Oliver (Vinny), Brandon Stein & Adam Stein; great-grandchildren, Shane, Bethany, Kanin, Kinsley, Karson, Lane, Landyn, Cooper, Cailey, and two on the way.SERVICES
Visitation will be held on Friday, February 7, 2020 from 6:00pm-9:00pm at Mission Park Funeral Chapels North. Funeral Services will be on Saturday, February 8, 2020 at 2:00pm at Jefferson United Methodist Church. Interment will follow at Mission Burial Park South. For personal acknowledgement, you may sign the online guestbook at www.missionparks.com in the Tributes section.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Louis Catholic School or St. Jude.