September 27, 1938 - September 6, 2019
On September 6, 2019 Patsy Ann Keene of Kirby, Texas went to be with the Lord at the age of 80 years. Patsy was born on September 27, 1938 in Mount Calm, Texas to S.J. Holder and Ida Emily (Dellinger) Holder whom precede her in death along with her husband, David Noel Keene, and brother, Robert Taylor.
She graduated from Brackenridge High School in San Antonio in 1955. Patsy is survived by her children, Deborah Jo Keene-Kusenberger (Glen "Buddy"), Sherri Ann Bujano (Edward), and Kerry James Keene; grandchildren, Kristi Reile (Garrett), Glen Kusenberger (Trisha), Kristal Keene-Martinez (George), Zackary Keene (Kaela), Kaci Bujano, Tyler Keene, Allisson Meredith (Jarad); 15
great-grandchildren; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, and other loving family.
All her life, Patsy served others. She coached the Kirby Little League girls' softball team, taking them to a National Competition and also coached Forever Friends Special Olympics.
She was a member of the Ladies Auxiliary VFW Post, LOS Altrui Court 89 and Hermann Sons. Patsy delivered Meals on Wheels for over 20 years and was an active member of Kirby Baptist Church.
A visitation will be held on Monday, September 9, 2019, 4:00pm-8:00pm at Finch Funeral Chapel in La Vernia, Texas.
FUNERAL SERVICE
Tuesday,
September 10, 2019
10:30am
Kirby Baptist Church
5114 Seguin Rd.,
San Antonio, Texas
Burial will follow at Mission Burial Park South in San Antonio. Jerry Canupp and John Berthold will be officiants of the service.
Published in Express-News on Sept. 10, 2019