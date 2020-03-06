Home

Patsy Ann Welch


1948 - 2020
Patsy Ann Welch Obituary

Patsy Ann Welch, 71, of Schertz, passed away peacefully in the company of family on March 3, 2020. Patsy was born on July 25, 1948 in Capleville, TN.

Patsy is survived by her husband, Mike, of 51 years, her daughter, Shawna, of New Braunfels, her sister, Shirley, and husband, Carol of Arlington, niece, Melissa Swift and husband Terry of Franklin, NC, niece, Rhonda Demerast and husband Kenny of Arlington, her brother Harry Watkins of TN, brothers-in-law, Joe Welch of Guadalupe County and family, Bob and Linda Welch of Bradenton, FL and family. Patsy will be missed.

The family thanks Vitas Hospice for the excellent care Patsy received.

There will be a private Memorial for family and close friends on Sunday, March 8 at 10 a.m.

Published in Express-News on Mar. 6, 2020
