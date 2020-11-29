Patsy Dill Moss, age 76, was born on March 24, 1944, entered into final rest on November 15, 2020.

Preceded in death by her parents, Ethel, and Orville Keilman. She is survived by her husband, Rex Moss, her son David Anthony Dill, sister Peggy Keilman, granddaughter Allyson Dill and her son's father George Dill. She is also survived by her step-children, Sherri Moss, Robert Moss and Janet Martin and Step grand-children Jessica and Nathan Martin. Patsy had many friends that loved her.

Patsy graduated from Central State College with a degree in nursing. Later she earned a bachelor's degree from Southwest Texas State University. She worked for many years at Southeast Baptist Hospital, then at the State Hospital and finally as a clinical and research nurse at UTHSC. After retirement she used these same skills to help others navigate the medical system more easily. Patsy had a very generous heart and donated to many charities. She was very actively involved in her church, Brookhill Baptist. She also had a fun-loving spirit as evidenced by her involvement with the Red Hatters. She was a descendant of the Canary Islands Descendants Association (CIDA) and for many years participated in their activities. She even made several trips to the Canary Islands their activities. She was a member of the Daughters of the American Revolution; and The Daughters of the Republic of Texas. Patsy loved to travel and was open to new experiences. She made it to six continents and over forty countries in her lifetime.

Patsy will be missed by the many that loved her, including her best friend, June Chapko. Due to Covid restrictions, her service at Brookhill Baptist Church will be live-streamed on the Brookhill Baptist Church Facebook page at 11:00 a.m.; so as to limit the number of attendance on November 30, 2020. In lieu of flowers, those wishing to remember Patsy please consider donating to the Michael J. Fox, Parkinson's Foundation.

