July 1, 1933 - April 7, 2019
Mrs. Patsy Jean Shearer was born in Paris, MO on July 1, 1933. She passed away from Alzheimer's complications on April 7, 2019.
Jean was a beloved daughter, sister, wife, aunt, grandmother, and great grandmother. She lived in New Braunfels for the past 14 years. She leaves behind her husband, Hal Shearer. Hal and Jean were married for 28 years.
Jean has two sons, Steve Snyder who lives in Hawaii and Mike Snyder and his wife Kim who live in Flower Mound, TX, and one daughter Teresa Foret and her husband Col. Herb Foret who live in Norfolk, VA. Her two grand children are Andrew Foret of Oregon and Melissa Hallum and her children Taylor, Chase, Owen, and Leo of Wisconsin
Hal's daughter is Tammy Shearer Pfeuffer and her husband David. Hal's granddaughters are Brittany, Felix, and Carle Shearer.
Jean was best known for her interior design knowledge. Family and friends were always awe struck with her ability to make homes look beautiful and all put together. As a successful business woman, she started and managed a profitable import business dealing with business associates in the Republic of Korea. She also represented two large fragrance companies. She set records selling to Joske's, Dillard's, and Frost department stores. Jean was always willing to help friends and family. Her son-in-law, Herb Foret, asked Jean what was her favorite thing to do. She responded, "Read my King James Bible."
Her legacy remains ever present through the lives of her children, grand children, and great grand children.
Graveside service will be at Fort Sam National Cemetery, 1520 Harry Wurzbach Rd., San Antonio, TX. on Tuesday, April 16, 2019, 10:45 a. m. at Shelter #5. The service will be conducted by Dr. Richard Mallard of New Braunfels, TX.
Contributions in Jean's memory can be made to the Alzheimer's Foundation of America, 322 Eighth Avenue, 7th Floor, New York, NY 10001.
Published in Express-News on Apr. 14, 2019