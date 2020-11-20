1/1
PATSY JOSEPHINE THOMAS
1938 - 2020
Patsy Josephine Thomas, 82, passed away in her San Antonio home on Tuesday, November 17, 2020 surrounded by her loving family. She was born as Patsy Josephine Morrow on October 16, 1938 in Pearsall, Texas.

Pat was a lover of books and was an avid reader. She enjoyed several forms of needlecraft, including needlepoint, quilting, and crochet. Pat loved going on vacations with her family to the beach or casino.

Pat was a great mother and a strong-willed person who persevered through health challenges and a progressive illness. Her extremely determined demeanor complemented her independent, unapologetic, and adventurous spirit.

She is predeceased by her loving husband of 55 years, Donald S. Thomas; brother, Al Garrett; and grandson, James Patrick Doyle.

Pat is survived by her dear sisters, Judy Willoughby and Mary Martin and her children, Sandra (Tim) Doyle, Deborah (Jerry) White, and Jeff (Rich Garcia) Thomas. She is also survived by her grandchildren whom she loved dearly, Matthew (Anna) White, Andrew (Rilian) White, Elizabeth Doyle, and great granddaughter Rowan White.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks you to consider donating to the San Antonio Food Bank in Pat's memory.

A graveside service will be held at 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, November 21, 2020 at Mission Burial Park North.




Published in Express-News on Nov. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
21
Graveside service
02:30 PM
Mission Burial Park North
Funeral services provided by
Mission Park Funeral Chapel - North
3401 Cherryridge
San Antonio, TX 78230
(210) 349-1414
