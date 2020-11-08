Did you hear a bell ringing at 0945 on Friday, 2 October? Another angel got her wings when Patty Dunbar took her last breath, surrounded by immediate family. In days preceding her death, a circle of friends joined her at bedside at Vitas Hospice to say final goodbyes & reminisce about friendships they shared. Many came to say thank you for things she had done for them or for positive influences she had on their lives. Others discussed her devotion to the dogs & cats she adopted during her lifetime & loved as her children. Others spoke of her love of gardening, painting, fast cars, beaches, & writing music. During her last few months, she gave friends original river rock paintings, created joyfully with a wink & smile, with a little white dog by her side. They now adorn our homes as reminders of her friendship, generosity, & sense of humor.

A federal employee for over 30 years, Patty worked for both the AF & USMC. She spent her entire career in Okinawa, Japan. There she helped design & open multiple child development centers used by military children & families while supervising daily operations. For the second half of her career, she managed Navy & Marine Corps personnel all over the Pacific region as a supervisory program analyst. She loved all things Okinawan & Japanese, including their culture, language, customs. Fluent in both Japanese & Okinawan Hogen dialect, she made close friends there. When she retired in 2014 & left Okinawa for San Antonio, pieces of her heart remained.

Born in 1958 in a small village in France, Patty's father Earl C. Dunbar adopted her from an orphanage, launching her life-long loyalty to family. An AF brat, she moved with her father & sister during his career until he retired in Okinawa. She graduated from Kubasaki High School & attended University of Maryland & other universities. Her beloved father preceded her in death.

Patty leaves behind family members Earlene Dunbar Ferguson; Jeff, Ryan, Lauren, Tommy & Cooper Pettica; Sue Simoncic; Dave, Christi, Ben, & Reed Simoncic; Adam, Kerri, Sean, Kate, & Claire Simoncic; Bootsy Dunbar & her cat brothers & sisters; and life-long friends all over the world.

Due to CoVid restrictions, a celebration of life will be held later. Please consider a donation in her memory to the Humane Society or ASPCA. Adoption of the hardest to place was her way of life, and she inspired others to do the same.

Patty was baptized at NW Hills United Methodist Church last February. She is now united with her loved ones inside the pearly gates.

A favorite quote from The

Wizard of Oz, often painted on her Texas river rocks, is,

"The heart is not judged by how much you love, but by how much you are loved by others."

She is loved and missed by so many. It was a wonderful life.