September 15, 1926 - April 18, 2019
Patty Jo Eaton was born, Patricia Jo Eaton on September 15, 1926 on the King Ranch where her father, Harold Leister Eaton worked. Her mother Lucretia Anjean Stearns was a school teacher. She passed on April 18, 2019 at the Heartland Long Term Care Home.
Around the age of 4, Patty and her mother moved to San Antonio with her grand parents. While attending Jefferson High School, she participated in the study work program. She worked 4 hours a day at Joske's in their Art Department.
Her Uncle was now pastor of the Government Hill Methodist Church near Ft. Sam Houston. The church held dances for the servicemen and this is where Patty and her cousins met Wesley Lamascus. On November 1, 1942, they were married in the church by her Uncle.
After the War, they became farmers and Patty learned how to draw water from a well, how to garden, take care of animals and pick cotton. The love of gardening stayed with her all her life as she loved plants
Five children were born, Linda Woodworth (Merlin), Paul Lamascus (Frankie), Charla Pieniazek (Phil), Harold Lamascus(Gloria) and Wanda Thompson(Tom).
There were eleven grand children, Dawn Moore Iven(Bernie), John Moore(Rhonda), Starrlene Lamascus Luna(Brandon), Paul Lamascus II(Sara), Frank Lamascus(Amanda), Drew Pieniazek and Paige Pieniazek(Carson), Darcelle Lamascus Zentil(Mark), Lorelle Lamascus, and step- grandson Alan Thompson, Ashley Thompson Altmeyer (Jason)
The twenty great grand children are Daniel Iven, Cody Iven(Diana), Michael Iven, Aubrey Moore, Emily Moore Scheible(Dan), step great grandaugher, Ashley Rust Ringstaff(James), Mikayla and Brayden Luna, Adara Lamascus, Koal Lamascus, Sydney , Isabell , Margaret , Charles , and Christopher Zentil, Payten and Jordyn Altmeyer, Thomas, Madelyn, and Alek Thompson
Six great great grandchildren are Tristan and Judith Iven, Dominic and Jakob Iven, Jason and Luke Ringstaff.
Patty is preceded in death by her husband, two sons, and granddaughter Starrlene.
Besides her family, she received her 50 year member ship pin as a member of the South High Home Demon- stration Club where she continued learning and was able to do her paintings where she won many 1st place ribbons on the local, district and state levels. She held many different offices.
She received an honor for serving 27 years as a nursery worker for Salem Sayers Baptist Church, and she was a member of the Senior Citizens Program in Elmendorf.
She also attended East Central High School where she received her GED all while taking care of her family.
In 2003, she moved to the Legacy for Seniors where she had many friends. She also participated in the C.O.P. program where they learned to be aware of their surroundings at all times. She was very good at this.
Her grandsons will act as pallbearers.
Visitation will be held Friday, April 26, 2019 at Mission Park Funeral Chapel South from 5pm to 7pm.
F uneral Service will be held at Mission Park Funeral Chapels South on Saturday, April 27 at 10:30am.
Interment to follow at Salem Sayers Cemetery in Adkins. Texas
Danny Hubbell will officiate the service.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the East Central School Foundation, 6634 New Sulphur Springs Road, San Antonio, Texas 78263.
Published in Express-News on Apr. 24, 2019