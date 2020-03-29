|
|
Paul Alexander Seward, 69, of San Antonio, TX passed away Sunday, March 8, 2020. He was born in Rockville Centre, New York on October 16, 1950.
Paul is preceded in death by his Mother, Doris Seward, his Father and Stepmother, Alex & Ann Seward, his brother in laws, Noel Gilliams, John Mais and nephew Matt Baker. Paul is survived by his wife of 41 years, Mary Seward; daughter Erika Seward of Converse, TX; son Alex Seward (Taylor) of Evansville, IN; brother Todd Seward (Pam) of CO; and sisters Susan Gilliams (WA), Alison Andersen (FL), Jeananne Seward (FL) and Sarah Lamont (FL); many nieces and nephews, brother and sister in-laws, and too many friends to count. We will all miss his directness, his kind heart and gentle soul that hid under his firm exterior.
Paul was a Pharmacist in the Air Force and retired in 1998 as an Lt Colonel after 24 years of service.
A Memorial Service was held March 20th, followed by burial at Fort Sam Houston with full military honors, the last day before COVID-19 caused cancellation of services at Ft. Sam.
Paul can now rest in peace.
The family requests donations to ALS Association in his memory.
Published in Express-News on Mar. 29, 2020