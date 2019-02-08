San Antonio Express-News Obituaries
|
Porter Loring Mortuary North
2102 N. Loop 1604 East
San Antonio, TX 78232
(210) 495-8221
Prayer Service
Sunday, Feb. 10, 2019
4:00 PM
Porter Loring Mortuary North
2102 North Loop 1604 East
San Antonio, TX
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Feb. 11, 2019
10:00 AM
Community Bible Church
2477 North Loop 1604 East
San Antonio, TX
View Map
Paul Andrew Cantu Obituary
July 17, 1991 - January 29, 2019
Paul Andrew Cantu, 27, beloved son, went to be with the Lord Jesus Christ on Tuesday, January 29, 2019 in Austin, Texas. Paul was born in San Antonio, Texas. A strong Christian, Paul accepted Jesus Christ as his personal Savior in the summer 1998. He was baptized at Community Bible Church.
Paul graduated from MacArthur High School with Honors in 2010. Paul played the violin with Youth Orchestras of San Antonio (YOSA) for ten years.
He graduated with honors from Texas Tech University with a B.A. in Electronic Media and Communications in 2014. He was very compassionate and humanitarian. Paul is remembered as a kind, gentle and polite young man.
Paul is survived by his parents, Roberto Cantu, and Patty Cantu, grandmothers, Janie Cantu and Cecilia Bernal de Villamizar; aunts, Yolanda Cantu, Sandra Carroll and Monica Lehnhof cousins, David J. Kaisershot and Kevin A. Carroll, and uncles, Bob Carroll and Oscar L. Villamizar.
A Prayer Service will be held on Sunday, February 10, 2019 at 4:00 PM at Porter Loring Mortuary North.
FUNERAL SERVICE
MONDAY,
FEBRUARY 11, 2019
10:00 a.m.
COMMUNITY BIBLE CHURCH
Interment will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery.

Published in Express-News on Feb. 8, 2019
