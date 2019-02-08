July 17, 1991 - January 29, 2019

Paul Andrew Cantu, 27, beloved son, went to be with the Lord Jesus Christ on Tuesday, January 29, 2019 in Austin, Texas. Paul was born in San Antonio, Texas. A strong Christian, Paul accepted Jesus Christ as his personal Savior in the summer 1998. He was baptized at Community Bible Church.

Paul graduated from MacArthur High School with Honors in 2010. Paul played the violin with Youth Orchestras of San Antonio (YOSA) for ten years.

He graduated with honors from Texas Tech University with a B.A. in Electronic Media and Communications in 2014. He was very compassionate and humanitarian. Paul is remembered as a kind, gentle and polite young man.

Paul is survived by his parents, Roberto Cantu, and Patty Cantu, grandmothers, Janie Cantu and Cecilia Bernal de Villamizar; aunts, Yolanda Cantu, Sandra Carroll and Monica Lehnhof cousins, David J. Kaisershot and Kevin A. Carroll, and uncles, Bob Carroll and Oscar L. Villamizar.

A Prayer Service will be held on Sunday, February 10, 2019 at 4:00 PM at Porter Loring Mortuary North.

FUNERAL SERVICE

MONDAY,

FEBRUARY 11, 2019

10:00 a.m.

COMMUNITY BIBLE CHURCH

Interment will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery.



