Paul Anthony Falcone, 69, of San Antonio, passed away on Saturday, June 13, 2020. Paul was born on January 1, 1951 in Chisholm, Minnesota to Caroline Jean Zaitz Falcone and Henry Samuel Falcone, and was the middle child with 8 siblings. He graduated from Chisholm High School in 1969, and soon thereafter from Dunwoody Institute in Minneapolis, Minnesota. He worked as a carpenter for some time and lived in both Las Vegas and Dallas. While in Dallas, he worked alongside his best friend, Franklin Gornick. In 1994, he married Joni Mayfield, and welcomed a son, Samuel Webb Falcone, in November of 1995. Soon after, Paul moved his family to San Antonio and started his own business, Diamond Decks. Paul "retired" in 2013 to help run and later manage Kitty Hawk Airfield. He is survived by his son Samuel Falcone (Madison), siblings, Hank Falcone (Peggy), Patrick Falcone (Ellen), Carla Macynski (Gary), Peggy Clayton (Richard), Mark Falcone, Santa Williamson (Kevin), Philip Falcone (Lisa), and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents and sister, Carole Prizmich. Paul had a quick wit and wonderful sense of humor which will always be remembered by his family and friends. A big thank you to Eric Garner and Scott Kasper for their unconditional love and support for him. Please celebrate Paul's life by donating to the American Heart Association in his name.