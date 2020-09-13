1/
PAUL C. KIDWELL
We are heartbroken to announce that Paul Kidwell died unexpectedly of natural causes at the young age of 41. He was born in San Antonio, and graduated from Lee high school in 1997. He played trombone in the band. He earned his Eagle Scout and order of the arrow from the BSA. Paul was also a camp counselor at Bear Creek one hot summer. He remained friends with many that he met in both organizations and developed an abiding love of nature, camping, and exploring isolated places. Paul worked at KTSA and Iheart media but travel was his passion. We are so happy that he was able to travel several times across Europe as well as the US.

He is survived by his parents, Michael and Marney Kidwell of San Antonio, brother Robert Kidwell and wife Megan of Houston; uncles Gary Burchell and wife Cheryl, Joe D Kidwell and wife Kim, Pat Kidwell and wife Jan; Cousins Jennifer, Sarah, Hannah, Chloe Burchell, Marcia Kidwell Gharib, Brian Kidwell, Jonathon Kidwell. A celebration of Paul's life is being planned when Covid allows.

Paul will never be forgotten. He will always be missed and loved so much.

To leave a note for the family please go to www.meadowlawn.net and select obituaries.




Published in Express-News on Sep. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
