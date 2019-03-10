|
|
March 28, 1938 - March 4, 2019
Paul C. Perez, born March 28, 1938, went to be with his Heavenly Father on March 4, 2019, at the age of 80. He was a loving father and husband and will be dearly missed. He is reunited in Heaven with his parents Pablo Perez Jr. and Santos Cerda Perez. Paul will live on in the hearts of his beloved wife of 19 years Alberta Hernandez Perez; children Roy Perez (Jill), Albert Perez, Maria Sandoval (Ray), and Paul Perez (Leslee); 18 grandchildren, 20 great-grandchildren, 40 great great-grandchildren, and numerous extended family members and friends. Visitation will be at Castillo Mission Funeral Home on Wednesday, March 13, 2019, from 3-9pm with a Rosary to be recited at 7pm. A funeral procession will depart at 930am on Thursday, March 14, 2019, for a 10am Mass of Christian Burial at St. Jude Catholic Church. Interment to follow at San Fernando II Catholic Cemetery.
Published in Express-News on Mar. 10, 2019