Paul "Charlie" Charles Bernd III went to be with our Lord on November 10, 2020. Born and raised in San Antonio, he was a 1979 St. Gerard High graduate. He started working at the age of 12 at his father "Charlo" Bernd's Phillip 66 service station. Later he had a 28 year career at Alamo Iron works. Survivors include his sisters Sarah Dobbs (David), his twin Paula Haby (Wesley) and Judy Pleasant (Tommy). Charlie was loved by his family including many nieces, nephews and friends. He loved NASCAR, the Cowboys and Lone Star beer. Charlie was a humble Christian. Always giving of himself to help family and friends in need. He was always ready with a joke, he had a happy outlook on life and he will be greatly missed by all.

Funeral Service will be held Tuesday, November 17, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Mission Park South 1700 S.E. Military Dr. San Antonio, Texas 78214. Interment to follow at Mission Burial Park South.

In accordance with CDC safety precautions, everyone is to wear a mask and practice social distancing while inside. There will be a 75-person maximum allowed in the chapel. We kindly thank you in advance.

