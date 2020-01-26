Home

Sunset Funeral Home
1701 Austin Highway
San Antonio, TX 78218
(210) 828-2811
Visitation
Monday, Jan. 27, 2020
6:00 PM
Sunset Funeral Home
1701 Austin Highway
San Antonio, TX 78218
View Map
Funeral
Monday, Jan. 27, 2020
7:00 PM
Sunset Funeral Home
1701 Austin Highway
San Antonio, TX 78218
View Map
Interment
Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020
10:30 AM
Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery
Paul Douglas Graf Obituary

Douglas Graf, age 82, passed away on January 23, 2020.

He was born in Damascus, Ohio on October 30, 1937 to Martin and Dorothy Graf. He farmed in Grand Rapids, Ohio for 25 years and retired from the US Army and San Antonio Water System.

Paul was preceded in death by his parents; Edith J. Graf, his wife of 42 years and his son, Roland Jasper. He is survived by sons: John Jasper and wife Violet, Charles Jasper, David Graf and wife Joyce, Douglas Graf; and grandchildren Jennifer Jasper and Bradley Graf; as well as a host of friends from the Northeast Senior Center.

Visitation is scheduled 6:00 p.m. Monday, January 27, 2020 at Sunset Funeral Home.

The funeral will immediately follow at 7:00 p.m. Rev. Bill Shockley will officiate.

On Tuesday, February 4, interment with military honors will be held at 10:30 am at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery.

Friends are asked to arrive at 10:00 at Shelter #3.

The family wishes to extend thanks to Esplanade Gardens Assisted Living and especially the staff of Kindred Hospice for their kindness.

Published in Express-News on Jan. 26, 2020
