Home

POWERED BY

Services
Zoeller Funeral Home
615 Landa
New Braunfels, TX 78130
(830) 625-2349
Viewing
Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Zoeller Funeral Home
615 Landa
New Braunfels, TX 78130
View Map
Funeral
Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019
10:30 AM
First United Methodist Church
572 W. San Antonio Street
New Braunfels, TX
View Map
Graveside service
Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019
12:00 PM
Holy Cross Catholic Cemetery
17501 Nacogdoches Rd
San Antonio, TX
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Paul Belzung
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Paul E. Belzung


1934 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Paul E. Belzung Obituary

It is with great sadness the family of Paul E. Belzung announce his passing. Paul passed peacefully on December 12, 2019, after a battle with cancer. Paul was born on October 27, 1934.

He is survived by his beloved wife, Teresa G. Belzung, his children, Gary and Suzanne Belzung, Brenda and Pete Holder, Wanda and Paul Sheetz, Dominic and Mary Van Ness, Di Anna and Roy Estrada, and Jaki Frost. He has many grandchildren and many, many great-grandchildren.

Please join us in celebrating Paul's life on Tuesday, December 17, 2019, from 7 pm - 9 pm for the viewing at Zoeller Funeral Home, 615 Landa St., New Braunfels.

Funeral will be Wednesday, December 18, 2019, at 10:30 am at First United Methodist Church New Braunfels, 572 W. San Antonio Street, New Braunfels.

Gravesite service at 12:00 pm at Holy Cross Catholic Cemetery, 17501 Nacogdoches Rd, San Antonio. Reception to follow at First Assembly of God San Antonio, 13435 West Avenue, San Antonio.

In lieu of flowers memorial gifts in Paul E. Belzung's memory can be made to Cancer Research or Hillsdale College, Washington, DC.

Published in Express-News on Dec. 16, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Paul's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -