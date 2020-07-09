On July 29, 2020 The Lord sent down his angels to carry Paul E Gibson Sr into the everlasting light of heaven. Paul passed painlessly and in peace surrounded by his loving wife and son.

Born on September 28, 1944 in San Antonio Texas, Paul was the oldest of three brothers and five sisters. He was raised by Laurence J Gibson Sr and Dr. Frances Howell of San Antonio Texas in a loving Catholic home and graduated from Little Flower High school. Throughout his life and until his death, Paul was a deeply religious man. His humble and caring temperament never went unnoticed to any one who was blessed to have known him. Paul proudly spent 4 years in the Air Force and an additional 6 years in the Air Force Reserves as a fighter jet avionics specialist. In the early 1960's he was hired by the City Public Service Board where he spent the next 40 plus years working for the utility company servicing San Antonio. He enjoyed fishing, hunting and nature, car shows and just about anything mechanical. There were not a lot of things he couldn't fix just by studying how it was put together. His intelligence was nothing less than spellbounding. Heaven truly has received one of the most beautiful and talented angels ever to walk this earth. From a devoted husband and loving Father and Grandfather to that magnetic smile given so freely to all his friends and coworkers. Paul you will always be with us all.

Paul is survived by his wife Carol A Gibson and son Paul E Gibson Jr. Grandson, Story N Gibson Laura and Paul Dylla,Josephine and Joe Alwine,Helen and James Noll,Tony and Ruth Krawietz David and Julie Krawietz,Laddie and Cheryl Krawietz,Peggy and Scott Lindley,Marlyn and Fabian Wiatrek,Aunt Louise Jurgajtis,Fabian and Gladys Janysek,Linda Janysek,Stepmother Geraldine Krawietz.Stepsister Fran lane and nephew Russell Lane. And the numerous extended families and friends.

Visitation will be held on Friday, July 10, 2020 from 6:00 – 8:00 PM at Mission Park Funeral Chapels North with a rosary to begin at 7:00 PM.

Celebration of Life service will be held at 12:00 PM on Saturday, July 11, 2020 at Mission Park Funeral Chapels North.

In accordance with CDC safety precautions, we ask you to wear a mask and practice social distancing.

For everyone's safety please honor the family from a distance.

We kindly thank you in advance.

