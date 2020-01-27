|
|
Paul E. Maurer born April 7, 1931 in Shamokin, Pennsylvania passed away peacefully at home on January 21, 2020, at the age of 88.
Paul proudly served in the United States Air Force from 1949 to 1969 and retired as TSgt.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Irvin and Carrie Maurer; beloved wife, Mary C. Maurer and his sister, Eleanor Shutt. He is survived by his children, Jeannette Schuessler and husband Bill; Carol Ertl and husband Loren; sister, Mildred Tempone; grandchildren, Ryan, Melissa, Kevin, Cameron; great-grandchildren, AJ and Kian.
A visitation will be held 12:00 p.m. Monday, February 03, 2020, at Sunset Funeral Home with a funeral service to begin at 1:00 p.m. Interment will be at Fort Sam
Houston National Cemetery Monday, February 03, 2020 at 2:30 p.m. (Shelter #3)
The family would also like to extend a special thanks to Dr. Ryan N. Bourne and also the caregivers at Embrace Hospice.
Published in Express-News on Jan. 27, 2020