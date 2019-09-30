|
October 8, 1936 - September 27, 2019
Paul Franklin "Frank" Gonzales was born October 8, 1936 in Amherst, Texas and went to be with his Lord on September 27, 2019 at the age of 82 after living with cancer for three years. Frank has had many careers in his life: gardener, florist, teacher, professor, advocate for educators and students, published author, professional speaker, tailor/dressmaker, caterer, and artist. Frank was a Renaissance man in that he was a voracious learner, avid reader and a unique and talented artist. He earned his Ph.D. in 1979 from The University of Texas at Austin with a focus on Curriculum & Instruction. His career as an educator was primarily spent advocating for equity and equality for English Language Learners working with Intercultural Development Research Association and he traveled extensively providing professional development for teachers and school districts throughout Texas and the surrounding states. He and his wife, Deanna Van Pelt, retired in 1999 and were able to travel the world for over 20 years together. They visited every continent except Antarctica! This brought joy to Frank, as they were able to admire up close all the phenomenal art pieces, special places and historical monuments he had always read about. He spent years as a servant leader and volunteered in multiple facets, for several organizations, such as The , , SAMM Ministries, First Baptist Church, and The . He referred to himself as a "Jack of all trades and master of none", however his family believes he was a master of many talents. He was gifted and able to create something out of nothing. Frank was able to take command of a room with his soft voice, captivating presence and magnetic smile; people were interested in what he had he to share and loved being around him. One of his most validating passions was becoming a partner in The Little Studio Gallery at La Villita where he was able to showcase his wide array of artistic work. He was preceded in death by his father, Paul A. Gonzales; mother, Dolores (Lola) Jimenez Gonzales; and his three brothers, Willie, Jimmie, and Donnie Gonzales. He was also preceded in death by his first wife, Betty Webb Gonzales, the mother of his three children. He is survived by Dennis Alan Gonzales, son; daughters, Dawn Gonzales De Los Santos and D'Les Gonzales Herron; Deanna Rose Van Pelt, his wife; Neal Alan Van Pelt, Valerie Van Pelt Paulukaitis, and Brian Newell Van Pelt, step-children. He is survived by 16 grandchildren, Joshua, Lisa, Katie, Alyssa, Jonathan, Diego, Daniel, Aaron, Javier, Elijah, Jeremiah, Gabriel, Tatum, Ava, Cullen, and Hunter and 3 great grandchildren, Jackson, Samuel, and Abigail along with numerous nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m., Wednesday, October 2, 2019, at Porter Loring Mortuary.
There will be a reception and viewing Thursday, October 3, 2019 from 12:00 to 1:00 p.m. at First Baptist Church prior to the service.
FUNERAL SERVICE
THURSDAY,
OCTOBER 3, 2019
1:00 PM
WILSON CHAPEL AT FIRST BAPTIST CHURCH
515 MC CULLOUGH AVE.
Interment to follow in Mission Burial Park North. Those who desire may make memorial contributions to ().
Published in Express-News on Sept. 30, 2019