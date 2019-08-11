|
June 22, 1940 - August 3, 2019
Paul passed away August 3, 2019, at his home surrounded by family.
He is predeceased by his parents, Juan and Juana Salinas, brother Faustino Salinas. He is survived by wife, Grace Salinas; children, Lisa Salinas and Elise Lucas, Paul A. Salinas and Thom Rubel, Cesar Salinas, and Suzanne and Steve Gutierrez; brother Robert Salinas whom he lovingly helped raise; grandchildren, Allison, Audrey, Steven, John, Ava and Paul; 6 other brothers and sisters, and numerous nieces and nephews.
A lifelong San Antonian, Paul graduated from Fox Tech High School in 1961; worked at Foremost Dairy, Smith Chevrolet and SAISD. Paul's friendly and trusting personality led to many friendships and lasting impressions. Paul lived a life of integrity, kindness and love, filled with countless memories with loved ones.
Paul's service to his Catholic faith began as altar boy at St. Steven's Catholic Church and continued faithfully as an active, lifelong parishioner of St. John Berchmans Church.
Paul loved God, family, and the love of his life of 57 years, Grace. Their love was a living testament of beauty and faith.
Published in Express-News on Aug. 11, 2019