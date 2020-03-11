|
Paul J. Sandor age 92, born March 14, 1927 in Mishawaka, IN and passed away March 7, 2020 in Westlake, OH.
Beloved husband of Carol Elizabeth (nee Fahey); loving father of Brian and Steven (Mary); grandfather of Stephen (Rachel), Hannah (Samuel) and Kathryn; great-grandfather of Dean and Samuel; son of the late Paul J. and Katherine (nee Hovanec); brother of the late Donald and Martin.
Paul was a U.S. Air Force Veteran having served from 1945-1967 during WWII, Berlin Airlift, Korea and Vietnam.
He was in law enforcement for 33 years serving as Deputy with the Sherriff Dept. Support Division and Deputy with the Constable Office Pct. 3 in Bexar County, Texas. He was a treasure hunter, private pilot and world traveler.
Memorial Service Saturday, March 14, 2020 at 11 a.m. at St. Paul Lutheran Church, 27993 Detroit Rd. Westlake, OH 44145.
Private interment Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations to his Church. www.BerryMcGreevey.com
Published in Express-News on Mar. 11, 2020