Paul L. Mikush, age 81, peacefully passed away on July 19, 2020. He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Carol (Grzyb) Mikush of San Antonio; daughter, Brenda J. Mikush of San Antonio; son, Paul H. Mikush, his wife Barbara and 2 grandchildren, Rachel E. and Paul R. of Southbury, CT. He is also survived by two brothers, Robert (Lilla) of Pittsburgh, PA and Richard (Mary) of Watertown, CT.

Paul, a veteran of the US Airforce, was previously employed by Pratt & Whiney (CT), Timex, Inc. (CT), and Bausch & Lomb (NY & TX). While living in CT, he was an active member of the Connecticut State Police Auxiliary.

Funeral Services will be held Wednesday, July 29, 2020 at 9:15 A.M. in The Angelus Chapel. Private interment will follow in Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery with military honors.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Paul's name to St. Jude's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

