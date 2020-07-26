1/1
PAUL L. MIKUSH
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share PAUL's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Paul L. Mikush, age 81, peacefully passed away on July 19, 2020. He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Carol (Grzyb) Mikush of San Antonio; daughter, Brenda J. Mikush of San Antonio; son, Paul H. Mikush, his wife Barbara and 2 grandchildren, Rachel E. and Paul R. of Southbury, CT. He is also survived by two brothers, Robert (Lilla) of Pittsburgh, PA and Richard (Mary) of Watertown, CT.

Paul, a veteran of the US Airforce, was previously employed by Pratt & Whiney (CT), Timex, Inc. (CT), and Bausch & Lomb (NY & TX). While living in CT, he was an active member of the Connecticut State Police Auxiliary.

FUNERAL SERVICES

Funeral Services will be held Wednesday, July 29, 2020 at 9:15 A.M. in The Angelus Chapel. Private interment will follow in Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery with military honors.

MEMORIAL

CONTRIBUTIONS

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Paul's name to St. Jude's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

For those unable to attend services, condolences may be sent to the family at www.theangelusfuneralhome.com Arrangements by:

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Express-News on Jul. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
29
Funeral service
09:15 AM
ANGELUS FUNERAL HOME
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
ANGELUS FUNERAL HOME
1119 N SAINT MARYS Street
San Antonio, TX 78215
(210) 227-1461
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by ANGELUS FUNERAL HOME

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

6 entries
July 26, 2020
Mrs. Mikush, I am sending my deepest condolences to you and your daughter. Thank you for allowing me to get to know you and your family while I was his nurse in your home, late last year. May yours and your daughter’s hearts be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times with Mr. Mikush. God bless you always.

Diana, RN
(Formerly w/The Medical Team)
Diana Garcia Corona
Acquaintance
July 26, 2020
I am very sorry to hear about Paul. I worked with him for many years at Frame Center. My thoughts and prayers are with your family.
Ann Steimer
Friend
July 26, 2020
So sorry to hear of your Husband's passing, Carol. I will remember you and your Family in my prayers.
Karen Walter
Coworker
July 25, 2020
Our hearts and prayers are with all of the MIkushs' as we remember all the really good times with Paul over the years.
Lynda Hunn
Friend
July 24, 2020
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief.
Linda and Mary Valiante and Zukauskas
Family
July 23, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Liz Stinson
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved