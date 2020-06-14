Paul L. Wilson, passed away peacefully in Minneapolis, Minnesota on June 3, 2020. Paul was born and grew up in Corpus Christie, Texas. He later moved to and lived in San Antonio for over 60 years.

Paul worked as a retail display artist/manager at Margo's Vogue in downtown San Antonio for over 35 years, where he was recognized numerous times for his creative talent in making retail windows, places of unique style and visual enjoyment.

Paul's love of antiques and unique items was evident in the many collectibles he and his wife of 55 years, Clarice, collected over the decades. In retirement they operated a booth at Bussey's Flea Market where they could share their overflow of collectable items.

After Clarice's death, Paul moved to Minnesota to live with his son and daughter-in-law, Patrick and Rita Wilson, where he continued his love of tinkering, spending time with family and meeting new friends.

Paul was preceded in death by his wife Clarice Bates Wilson, mother Corine Todd Wilson, father Jesse James Wilson, sister Violet Cook and son Daryl Wilson.

He is survived by his son Patrick Wilson (Rita); daughter Daron Durham; Sisters: Barbara White (Richard); Allice Culpepper (Frank), Betty Price; as well as five grandchildren: Geoffrey, Stephen, Midori and Sonnie Wilson and Keli Dailey; and two great grandchildren: Aster and Ezra.

Paul will always be remembered as a quiet gentle man of charm and immeasurable patience.

He will be cremated. A memorial service will be held at a later date.