Paul Louis Rigg, 44, was gathered into the arms of God on September 30, 2020, after a brief but courageous fight with cancer.

Paul is the son of Edward and Susan Rigg of Charlottesville, Virginia. He was born May 14, 1976. In addition to his parents, Paul is survived by his brother, Thomas Rigg, and husband, Wayne Berry, of Waynesboro, Virginia, his sister, Rebekah Pennington, and husband, Brad, of Strasburg, Virginia, a niece, Hadley Pennington, a nephew, Calvin Pennington, a grandmother, Elizabeth Bryan, of Virginia Beach, and her son, Richard Bryan, and many other relatives. He is also survived by his close friends, Kathy Carrillo, Louis Fernandez, and Hassan Rangel, and a host of good friends and fellow artists.

Paul graduated from Rockbridge County High School, in Lexington, Virginia. He received a B.A. in Art from Virginia Wesleyan College. Because of his interest in drawing and graphic art, he attended Full Sail University in Orlando, Florida, and received an associate degree in computer graphics imaging. After several years in Orlando working in CGI, he moved to San Antonia, Texas, to work on CGI for the Department of Defense at Randolph Air Force Base. He lived in San Antonio for the last 17 years.

Although his DoD job paid the bills and gave him the opportunity to learn new CGI skills and programs, Paul's real love was comic books and illustrative art. He was a skilled and creative sketch artist who drew inspiration from books, television, movies, and life. He collected comic books, graphic novels, movie and comic book memorabilia, and other nerd stuff. He helped start a popular sketch group in the San Antonio area. For the last 5 years he attended Comic Cons, SciFi Cons and other events to show and sell his artwork, meet people and develop a large circle of friends.

Paul was a people person and made friends easily. He was humorous and fun to be around. He was thoughtful, encouraging, and kind. He made sure he knew and remembered people's names. He was especially passionate about supporting other people in their art work.

Less than three months ago Paul was diagnosed with a rare form of aggressive liver cancer. He returned to Virginia for treatment and to be with his family. His parents, brother and sister were at his side until the end.

The family wants to thank the doctors, nurses, and staff at the Emily Couric Clinical Cancer Center and the University of Virginia Medical Center for the care and comfort they gave to Paul.

A private memorial service will be held October 25 with family and close friends. A virtual event to celebrate Paul's life will be held Sunday, November 15. Please visit the Facebook page "Rigger411" for more details.

Donations may be made in Paul's memory to the Emily Couric Clinical Cancer Center, UVA Health Foundation, P.O. Box 37963, Boone, IA 50036 or SupportUVACancer.org, or to the Hero Initiative, 11301 Olympic Blvd. #587, Los Angeles, CA 90064 or HeroInitiative.org.