Paul McCue passed away Wednesday, February 19, 2020; after a long illness.
Born March 6, 1943 in San Antonio where he laid his roots with his family. The only child of Charles and Margaret (Semlinger) McCue. He was a member of St. Benedict's Catholic Church and attended St. Gerard's from elementary through High School.
Paul is survived by his wife of nearly 52 years, Frances (Hempfleng) McCue, Children: Tracey (Steve), P.J., and Tiffany. 2 grandchildren Steven (Kelsey) and Sierra (Chris). And 4 great-grandchildren Brody, Dansley, Easton, and Cason.
Paul enjoyed cars (primarily hot rods), hunting deer and turkey, and NASCAR. Favorite past times were enjoying a good book or watching a John Wayne Classic for the umpteenth time.
Funeral Mass will be at 10:00 a.m. Friday April 3, 2020 at St. Benedict's Catholic Church with a life celebration immediately following in the Parish Hall. In lieu of flowers, send donations to fund research for Scleroderma at www.scleroderma.org For additional information and leave condolences, please visit MissionParks.com
