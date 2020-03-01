Home

Dellcrest Funeral Home
2023 South WW White Road
San Antonio, TX 78222
(210) 337-4082
Paul McCue Obituary

Paul McCue passed away Wednesday, February 19, 2020; after a long illness.

Born March 6, 1943 in San Antonio where he laid his roots with his family. The only child of Charles and Margaret (Semlinger) McCue. He was a member of St. Benedict's Catholic Church and attended St. Gerard's from elementary through High School.

Paul is survived by his wife of nearly 52 years, Frances (Hempfleng) McCue, Children: Tracey (Steve), P.J., and Tiffany. 2 grandchildren Steven (Kelsey) and Sierra (Chris). And 4 great-grandchildren Brody, Dansley, Easton, and Cason.

Paul enjoyed cars (primarily hot rods), hunting deer and turkey, and NASCAR. Favorite past times were enjoying a good book or watching a John Wayne Classic for the umpteenth time.

Funeral Mass will be at 10:00 a.m. Friday April 3, 2020 at St. Benedict's Catholic Church with a life celebration immediately following in the Parish Hall. In lieu of flowers, send donations to fund research for Scleroderma at www.scleroderma.org For additional information and leave condolences, please visit MissionParks.com

Published in Express-News on Mar. 1, 2020
