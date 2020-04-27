|
|
Paul O. Begnoche, age 56, passed away on Thursday, April 23, 2020 at his home in Bulverde, Texas. He was born September 18, 1963 in Saint Albans, Vermont to Lorraine Scott and Bernard Begnoche. One of four children and the youngest of his brothers, Paul enjoyed playing sports including hockey and soccer. Graduating from Park College, he served in the United States Air Force for almost 22 years before retiring in 2005. During that time, he also completed his Masters in Health Administration from Baylor University which helped him to continue public healthcare in the years to follow. In his leisure, Paul was a Miata enthusiast and enjoyed the fellowship of others: visiting hill country wineries, exploring Utah state parks, and retreating on various cruise ships. He was preceded in death by his father and brother, Norman. Paul is survived by his wife of 19 years, Wanda Velez-Begnoche; sons, Justin Begnoche and wife Katharine and Trevor Begnoche; stepson, Loren Bustos; grandchildren, Weston and Lily; mother, Lorraine; sister, Anne Marie Martin and husband Terri; brother, Marc Begnoche and wife Mary; as well as many extended family members and a lifetime of friends. A memorial service will be held Tuesday, April 28, 2020 at Porter Loring Mortuary North beginning at 3:00 P.M.
Due to current restrictions resulting from COVID-19 this service will be private, however a livestream will be available on Paul's obituary page at www.PorterLoring.com. In lieu of flowers, the family is asking that any donations be made directly to the .You are invited to signthe Guestbook atwww.porterloring.com
Arrangements with
Published in Express-News on Apr. 27, 2020