Visitation
Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019
6:30 PM - 7:30 PM
Porter Loring Mortuary North
2102 N. Loop 1604 East
San Antonio, TX 78232
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Nov. 8, 2019
10:00 AM
Holy Trinity Catholic Church
Paul Paniszczyn, San Antonio, passed away on October 30, 2019. He was 100 years young, born in Troy, NY. He is survived by his beloved family, his wife, Martha of 64 years; sons, (and their respective wives), Charles (Lucy), John (Jamie) and Frank (Rhonda); 6 granddaughters, Katie (Ben), Linda, Heather (Casey), Sarah, Hannah, and Bailey; 2 great-granddaughters, Hollie and Claire; and many loving nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his brothers, Anthony (Winnie), Tom (Mary), Joe (Jean) and sister, Catherine. A 1945 graduate of Siena College, he was a chemist who worked in the pioneering development of silicones at GE and in later years as a chemist supervising coating at the South Texas Nuclear Power Plant. The family will receive friends from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m., Thursday, November 7, 2019, at Porter Loring Mortuary North. A devout Catholic, his funeral mass will be held at Holy Trinity Catholic Church, Friday Nov. 8th at 10:00 a.m.

Interment will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery, Nacogdoches Rd.

