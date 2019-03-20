|
March 2, 1928 - March 15, 2019
On March 15, 2019, Paul Sandoval, passed away at the age of 91. He is survived by his wife, Guadalupe (Lupe), their six children, Rick, Frank, Diana, Paul Jr., Rey, and Nina, son- and daughters-in- law, 14 grand and 16 great- grandchildren.
Paul was born on March 2, 1928 in Houston, Texas to Francisco and Nicolasa Sandoval. He is preceded in death by his parents and four siblings.
He is a veteran who served in the Navy and then enlisted in the Air Force, retiring in 1965. After the military, he began working Civil Service, retiring in 1983. He is a former Commander of VFW Post 9186.
His favorite pastime was relaxing in his easy chair with a cup of coffee, watching old westerns. His love and devotion to his family was endless and he will be dearly missed.
Visitation will begin on Monday, March 25, 2019 at 6:00 p.m. with an evening service to begin at 7:00 p.m. at Mission Park South. Graveside service will be on Tuesday, March 26, 2019 at 11:15 a.m. at Ft. Sam Houston National Cemetery with a procession from the funeral home at 10:30 a.m.
