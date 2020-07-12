Paul Sullivan Pope was called back to heaven on July 7, 2020. He began his earthly journey in Covington, Kentucky on October 21, 1933. After having been raised in Covington, and subsequently San Antonio, Texas, Paul served in the U.S. Army's CIC during the late 1950s. Following his service he worked in the newspaper business. Paul also was an instructor at Corpus Christi A & I. Paul's long time employment by PBS, where he both wrote and produced, was highlighted by his miniseries "Lone Star". He also authored the book "Divine Impact".

Paul was married four times. His marriage to Mary Ann Pope brought him Patrick Sullivan Pope and Paul Kendall Pope. Grandchildren Kendall Pope and Amy Paez. And great-grandchildren Brookley Gamel, Kaden Pope, Jackson Pope, Austin Paez, Morgan Paez, Avery Paez, and Kolton Paez. Paul's marriage to Ruth Pope added Linda Lee Parker, Sharon Ruth Pope and Rodney James Pope. Grandchildren Lindsay Anne Melcher, R.H. Skip Parker, IV and Daniel Hunter Parker. And great-grandchildren Tristan

Parker, V, MaryLee Parker Melcher and Henry Hunter Parker. His marriage to Joan Pope extended his family with her sons Brad Smith and Jay Smith. Services for Paul are on Tuesday, July 14 at Sunset Memorial Park and Funeral Home, San Antonio. Funeral service in their chapel at 11am will be followed by graveside service at 12:30pm. Paul's life filled the world with his warmth and kindness, with service and devotion, and with his creativity and creations. His faith and service to family and his church brought comfort to all who had the pleasure and honor to know him.