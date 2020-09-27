Paula Michiels Grothues died peacefully on September 19, 2020 after a long illness.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 67 years, Arthur Grothues; daughter, Maureen Grothues; son, Michael Grothues; parents, Polidoor and Ida Michiels; sisters, Tillie Persyn (Darson), Mary Mendez (Ralph), and Agnes Grothues (Phil).

Paula was the fourth of six daughters born to Polidoor and Ida who were a part of the Belgian farming community in San Antonio. She worked with her family on the farm and in her teen years took her turn driving produce to the market downtown. She and her sisters were not strangers to hard work.

Paula and Arthur married after World War II and raised 5 loving children. After their children grew up and left home Paula loved having family and friends visit, and she and Arthur particularly loved sharing Christmases with their children, grandchildren, friends, and most recently great grandchildren. Paula and Arthur loved to travel domestically and internationally. In their later years they enjoyed the fun and camaraderie of group casino trips.

Faith, family, and friends were the passions of Paula's life. She attended daily Mass until her health deteriorated. She was a member of the Altar Society at St. John Berchmans, St. Luke, and Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Churches. She was a proud member of the St. Luke Craft Group for many years and was a committed volunteer at Christus Santa Rosa Hospital-Medical Center. She took pride in her community involvement. For Paula, being able to contribute something to the greater good while meeting new people was not work but fun. Speaking of fun, friends and family knew that Paula was always ready to play a good game-Canasta, Rook, Bunco, Dominoes—were just a few. She loved visiting with family and friends. She lived life large. And we will miss her and her vibrancy.

Paula is survived by her daughter, Pauline Janert (Ron); sons, Arnold Grothues (Paulette) and Randall Grothues (Renee); grandson Jeffrey Janert (Maki); granddaughters Kathleen Janert (Oren), and Cassidy Rogers Harger (Stover). She is also survived by 4 great-grandchildren, and her sisters Cecilia Stevens and Lucille Lane.

We would like to thank the staff of Avionn Healthcare for their many years of loving care of our mother in her home. We also thank the home visit Eucharistic Ministry at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church for the prayer filled visits during the last year.

Visitation will begin at 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, September 30, 2020 at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church, 13715 Riggs Rd, Helotes, TX with the rosary and funeral mass following immediately. The gravesite service will be private.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Paula's name to Our Lady of Guadalupe Church, Assumption Seminary, Sisters of Divine Providence, or Oblate Seminary.

For those unable to attend services, condolences may be sent to the family by signing the online guestbook at www.theangelusfuneralhome.com Arrangements by: