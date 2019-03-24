|
|
03/02/1931 - 03/14/2019
Paula Ortiz Ortega went to be with the Lord on March 14, 2019 at the age of 88 in San Antonio, Texas. She was born in Sinton, Texas on March 2, 1931 to her late parents, Matilde and Sarah Ortiz.0
She is preceded in death by her loving husband of 43 years, Bennie G. Ortega; her parents, Matilde and Sarah; her son, Robert Ortega; and her siblings, Domingo Ortiz, Santos Ortiz, and Robert Ortiz.Left to cherish Paula's memory is her sister, Delia Ortiz Balderama; her daughter, Micaela Ortega (Dolores); her son, Bennie Ortega; her son, David Ortega (Blanca); her daughter-in-law, Liza Ortega; and her son, Ruben Ortega; her grandchildren, David Jr., Mark, Roland, Vanessa, Valerie, Monica, Eddie John, Rick, Alicia, and Bailey; her great-grandchildren, Katelyn, Kamryn, Andrea, Isaiah, Isabella, Noah, Nezmari, Jacob, Sulie, Dae, Skye, River, and Everly.
A Visitation will take place at Roy Akers Funeral Home - 515 N. Main Ave. 78205 - on Wednesday, March 27 from 5:00PM to 9:00PM, with a Rosary to be recited at 7:00PM. A procession will depart from the Funeral Home at 9:30AM on Thursday, March 28 and arrive at St. Agnes Catholic Church - 829 Ruiz 78207 - for a Funeral Mass at 10:00 AM. Burial at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery - 1520 Harry Wurzbach Rd. - will follow at 11:30AM.
Published in Express-News on Mar. 24, 2019