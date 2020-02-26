|
Paula Rainey Schneider, age 82, went to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Thursday, February 20, 2020, in San Antonio, Texas. She was born February 16, 1938 in San Antonio, Texas to Pauline Lasch and Colonel LeRoy Alex Rainey.
Paula graduated from Jefferson High School in San Antonio in 1956. She obtained a Bachelor of Science degree in Home Economics from the University of Texas in Austin, where she was a member of Chi Omega. Paula taught Home Economics for 25 years primarily at Krueger Middle School in San Antonio. In 1962 Paula married her adoring husband, Tom Schneider. Paula and Tom have been active members at Concordia Lutheran Church for over 50 years, where Paula served as a women's Bible Study discussion leader, Mothers of Preschoolers Mentor Mom, and Welcome Center greeter and organizer, among other activities. Paula also served as a discussion leader for Bible Study Fellowship for 16 years. Outside of church, Paula was active in a variety of activities over the years, including Chi Omega Alumnae, Retired Teachers Association, Home Economist Group, Jefferson High School Reunion Group, Rotarian "Inner Wheel" Wives' Club, and serving as a delegate to a number of Republican Senatorial District Conventions and State Conventions. Paula particularly enjoyed organizing a monthly dinner group of college/high school friends that has been meeting monthly for 50+ years. Just one month before becoming ill with cancer, Paula was recognized with the 2018 Chi Omega Alumnae Service Award. Paula is best known for her joyful, thankful heart and making people feel welcomed and included. She was a loving wife and very active mother and grandmother. She will be missed by all who knew her.
Paula was preceded in death by her father in 1948, her mother and stepfather Charles W. Schneider in 1978, and nephew Clark Anthony Toledo in 1997.
Paula is survived by her husband of 58 years, Thomas L. Schneider; daughter, Brooke Schneider Spencer and husband Loren Lee Spencer; grandchildren, Lawson Lee Spencer, Rainey Kara Spencer, Mary Alice Spencer, Cameron Clark Spencer and Thomas Patrick Spencer; sister, Sandra Rainey Toledo; niece, Katherine Toledo Starch and husband David Wayne Starch; niece, Blair Toledo Vasquez and husband Eduardo Vasquez; great nieces and great nephews,' Peighton Rainey Starch, Coleman David Starch, Presley Hope Starch, and Vienna Katherine Vasquez; as well as numerous other relatives and a lifetime of friends.
MEMORIAL SERVICEFRIDAY, FEBRUARY 28, 202010:00 A.M.CONCORDIA LUTHERAN CHURCH
A private burial will be held at Mission Burial Park South at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Concordia Lutheran Church or Bible Study Fellowship.
