Paula Inocencio, loving wife, mother, great-great grandmother, sister and friend, passed away on March 26, 2020, after a long, full life of 94 years. She is now reunited with her beloved husband Jose Inocencio and her son Jose Inocencio, Jr., and will be laid to rest beside them both in Laredo Catholic Cemetery. Paula was a lifelong resident of South Texas. She grew up in Encinal, TX, where she married Jose Inocencio in 1946. They raised their three children in Laredo, TX, and then moved to San Antonio, TX in 1983. For many years she took care of her husband Jose after he suffered a debilitating stroke. After Jose passed away in 1991, Paula became very active in the San Antonio Stroke Club, and with the Guadalupanas women's circle at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church. Paula was an expert seamstress, an avid gardener, and a great cook.
She enjoyed a good party, and loved attending Fiesta events. Through her son Juan, she was a member of the Los Amigos Ski and Travel Club, and was a fixture at their events, even going on some of their trips. Above all however, her family was the most important thing to her. She travelled frequently to Laredo to participate in family celebrations, and was also close to her extended families in San Antonio and California. Paula is preceded in death by her parents Agapito and Anita Soto, her five siblings, her husband Jose Inocencio, and her son Jose Inocencio Jr. Paula is survived by her daughter Delia (Ramiro) Ramos and her son Juan (Janet) Inocencio; grandsons Ramiro Ramos Jr., Cesar Inocencio, Jose Inocencio III, and Jose Javier Inocencio; and granddaughters Monica Cardenas and Abigail Inocencio. She is also survived by nine great- grandchildren, one great-great grandson, and multiple nieces and nephews.
Services will be held in Laredo at Hernandez-Lopez and Sons Northside Chapels, 800 Boston St. 78041. There will be a separate memorial service held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, consider donating to the San Antonio Stroke Club at https://www2.heart.org/site/SPageNavigator/donatenow_legacy
Or to St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church in San Antonio, TX at https://stroseoflima.church (or by calling 210-675-1920 for a specific memorial gift). For personal acknowledgement, sign the online guest book at www.HernandezLopezFH.com956 723 2978
Published in Express-News on Apr. 1, 2020