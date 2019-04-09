|
May 30, 1923 - April 5, 2019
Pauline Christensen Alexander of New Braunfels, Texas, and long-time resident of Corpus Christi passed away on Friday April 5, 2019. She was 95 years old. Pauline was born on May 30th, 1923 in McAllen, Texas and raised and educated in San Antonio, Texas.
A memorial service will be held on Friday, April 12th at First United Methodist Church, 572 W. San Antonio St., New Braunfels, TX 78130 at 2:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers contributions can be made to First United Methodist Church, Comal County Senior Center, or a .
Published in Express-News on Apr. 9, 2019