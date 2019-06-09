|
|
March 16, 1919 - June 2, 2019
Pauline Cora Chappell departed this life peacefully on June 2, 2019 at the age of 100 at her home in Odessa, TX. Pauline was born to Paul and Ida Bauer on March 16, 1919 in Fredricksburg, TX. Pauline spent 72 years of her life in San Antonio, TX. She worked for Walgreen's and then later H.E.B where she retired after 25 years. Pauline enjoyed quilting and traveling the lower states in their travel trailer. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and loyal friend that will be dearly missed.
Pauline was preceded in death by her parents and her loving husband of 58 years Robert.
She is survived by her daughter Thea Sovil of Kerville, grandsons Robert & wife Rosie Sovil of New Orleans, Mike & wife Darla of Round Rock and David & wife Jerrie of Odessa 5 great- grandchildren and 9 great- great-grandchildren whose hugs and kisses she looked forward to on their visits.
Services for Pauline are Monday June 10, 2019 at Beitel Memorial Lutheran Church where she faithfully attended many years, beginning at 8am followed by a Committal Service at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery, joining her husband Robert in eternal peace.
Published in Express-News on June 9, 2019