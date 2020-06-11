PAULINE MARY KENT HARLAN
Pauline Mary Kent Harlan, age 85, of San Antonio went to be with the Lord June 7, 2020.

Pauline is preceded in death by two children and survived by her husband of 64 years, Victor A. Harlan; three children, six grandchildren and one great-grandchild. Pauline will be remembered and cherished for her strength she exhibited throughout her life through the most difficult of family hardships, being a caregiver to her invalid son for forty years, her love and devotion to God and her family, her whimsical personality, her ability to see the good in everything, and her funny sense of humor.

Visitation for family and friends will be held on Saturday, June 13, 2020 at 9:00 a.m. at Mission Park Funeral Chapels North at 3401 Cherry Ridge in San Antonio, TX 78230 with the funeral service at 10:00 a.m.

A private interment with family will follow. A full obituary, information and link to live stream service can be found at https://www.missionparks.com (Search for Harlan).

Memorial donations may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital or charity of your choice in lieu of flowers at https://www.stjude.org




Published in Express-News on Jun. 11, 2020.
