PAULINE RUTH MORGAN LIECK
Pauline Ruth Morgan Lieck born on July 28, 1936; went to be with the Lord on October 27, 2020 at the age of 84.

Pauline liked to write poetry and take long drives on country roads, she enjoyed taking photographs and kept scrapbooks of newspaper clippings of family and friends. She will be dearly missed.

She is preceded in death by her beloved husband of 31 years Melvin E. Lieck, father Johnny Neal Morgan, mother Winnie Irene Jennings Morgan, brother Bobby Morgan and sister Maxine Schomberg. Survivors include her loving daughters Lynda Nollkamper and her husband Dennis and Leah Raumaker and her husband Randy, grandsons Corey and Cody, granddaughters Stephanie and Stacey, great grandkids Adam, Brooks, Kira and Hayes, sister Patsy Hall; numerous nieces, nephews and longtime companion John Orsak.

Graveside service will be held on Friday, October 30, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at Mission Burial Park South. Please follow the BLUE arrows to graveside.

Celebration of life on a later date.

Published in Express-News on Oct. 30, 2020.
