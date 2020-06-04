PAULINE TURESA STEVENS
1933 - 2020
Pauline Turesa (Mattingley) Stevens, age 87, of San Antonio, Texas passed into eternal peace May 27, 2020. She was born on February 14, 1933 in Lebanon, Missouri to George Mattingly and Lucy Smith Mattingly.Pauline married John M. Stevens on March 10, 1953. She worked for AAFES at Lackland AFB, San Antonio, Texas, for 25 years. She retired in 1991 to enjoy caring for her grandchildren. A devoted wife, mother, and grandmother, she spent most of her time outside working in the garden and playing with her grandchildren.She was preceded in death by her two sisters, Nora Nichols and Annabelle Ellers; two brothers, Thomas Mattingley and Julian Mattingly.She is survived by her husband of 67 years, John Stevens; two sisters, Laura Salvato of Chicago, Illinois, Carolyn Mattingley of Hot Springs, Arkansas; one brother, George Mattingley of Hopwood, Pennsylvania; two daughters, Kathy (Eugene) Hodges of Moore, Oklahoma, Laura (Alfonzo) Gonzalez of San Antonio, Texas; four grandchildren, Eugene (Cindi) Hodges IV of Moore, Oklahoma, Dr. Amanda (Meta) Hodges of Belmont, Massachusetts, Rev. JohnDavid (Mikaela) Zischke of Fayetteville, Arkansas, Meghan (Daryl) McGhiey of San Antonio, Texas; and six great-grandchildren.A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. She will be laid to rest at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery.Memorials may be made in her honor to the Alzheimer's Association.The family wishes to thank the nurses and caregivers at Huebner Creek Health and Rehabilitation Center for their excellent care and assistance.

Published in Express-News on Jun. 4, 2020.
