May 21, 1925 - May 21, 2019
Pauline Yelvington Posey, also known as Polly and Mamaw, went to be with her Lord on May 21, 2019. Born in Shawnee, Oklahoma on May 21, 1925 to parents, Henry Blakely Yelvington and Anne Pauline (Moore) Yelvington, her family soon moved to Texas and eventually settled in San Marcos where she graduated from high school and attended Southwest Texas State Teachers College. She married James Alvin Posey in January 1948 and raised three children in San Antonio. A devoted kindergarten teacher of many years at Highland Hills Baptist School and a longtime member of Baptist Temple, Polly loved caring for animals, horticulture, working with children. Her hospitality and divinity candy will be truly missed.
She is survived by daughter Joan Posey Schmidt and husband Dan, son James Alvin Posey, Jr. and wife Karen, son-in-law Rick Carroll, grandchildren Chrissy, Christopher, Sally, Natalie, Heidi, Sarah, Thomas, and Sherman, and their respective partners, as well as numerous great- grandchildren, extended family, and beloved companions. She is preceded in death by her parents Henry and Pauline Yelvington, husband James Posey, daughter Susan Carroll, dear friend Freida Posey, brothers Henry, Armand, Tom, Legette, Alvaro (Buddy), and sister Mary Jo Burleson.
Memorial service and burial will be held June 9 at 2:00 in San Marcos City Cemetery, 1001 Ranch Rd 12, San Marcos, Texas 78666. The family sends a sincere thank you to Dr. Edward Lazaga, as well as the doctors, nurses, and staff at The Sarah Roberts French Home and local hospitals for their care.
Published in Express-News on June 2, 2019