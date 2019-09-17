Home

Rosary
Thursday, Sep. 19, 2019
7:00 PM
Funeraria Del Angel Trevino
226 Cupples Rd.
Funeral Mass
Friday, Sep. 20, 2019
10:00 AM
t. Dominic Catholic Church
5919 Ingram Rd
San Antonio, TX
Visitation
Thursday, Sep. 26, 2019
5:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Funeraria Del Angel Trevino
226 Cupples Rd.
Pauline Z. Venegas


1928 - 2019
Pauline Z. Venegas Obituary
June 22, 1928 - September 11, 2019
Pauline Z. Venegas was born on June 22, 1928 in San Antonio, TX and was called to be with The Lord on September 11, 2019 at the age of 91. She is preceded in death by her parents, Antonio O. and Augustina Zapata; siblings Josephine Zapata, Margarita Zapata & Pedro Antonio Zapata.





She is survived by her husband, Refugio M. Venegas; sons, Joey Venegas and wife, Soila; David Venegas and wife, Vivian; daughter, Margaret Venegas; 4 grandchildren and numerous great grandchildren.

The Visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. Thursday, September 19, 2019 at Funeraria Del Angel Trevino, 226 Cupples Rd. with a Rosary at 7:00 p.m.

The Procession will depart from the funeral home on Friday, September 20, 2019 at 9:15 a.m. for a 10:00 a.m. Mass of the Resurrection at St. Dominic Catholic Church, 5919 Ingram Rd., San Antonio, TX 78228. Entombment will follow in San Fernando Cemetery II.
Published in Express-News on Sept. 17, 2019
