Paulita (Pauline) M. Casanova was born on November 2, 1946 and passed away peacefully at home in Elmendorf, Texas on December 20, 2019, after a valiant battle with cancer, at the age of 73.
She was preceded in death by her parents Eudelia and Ernesto Casanova, and brother Pedro Casanova. She is survived by her children Josie Soto (Marcus), Norma Casanova, Johnny Gorman, Christina Courts (Paul), and Dennis Granato. Sisters; Mary Helen Alonzo, Elvia Gonzalez, brothers; Gilbert Casanova (Donna) and Richard Casanova. She is also survived by her 13 grandchildren, 14 great grandchildren, and 1 great great grandchild, who affectionately called her, Memo.Pauline was a very happy, loving, and giving spirit. She enjoyed spending all her time and energy with family, especially her grandchildren. Pauline lived her life to the fullest.
Before passing she said, "life is short- have fun, love others".
Funeral service will be held at Templo Nueva Vida Christian Church, 111 E. 8th Street, Elmendorf, Texas at 11:00 AM on Friday, January 3, 2020.
Interment will be held at Delgado's Cemetery.
Published in Express-News on Jan. 3, 2020