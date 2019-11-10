|
|
Payton Lampman of San Antonio went to be with his Lord and Savior on November 6, 2019.
Payton was born on January 17, 1927 to Roy and Linda Lampman. He is preceded in death by his parents, his wife of 50 years, Martha, brother Raymond and his wife Helga, brother Clifton, and brother Sinton and his wife Helen, and grand-daughter Tessa Bright.
Payton is survived by his sister in-law Ruth Lampman and his children; son Richard Lampman wife Sylvia, son Allan Ditmore wife Dee, son Bob McKinney wife Tina, and daughter Beverly Christianson. Also survived by his grandchildren, Clayton, Jennifer, Chris, Jesse and Colton along with numerous great grandchildren. He was also Uncle Pete to several nieces and nephews.
He retired from NAPA after 35 years of service. He was an avid bowler, but a lover of all sports to include the Cowboys, the Spurs and the Astros.
Visitation will be held on Tuesday November 12, 2019 from 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. at Sunset Funeral Chapels.
Funeral Services will also be held at Sunset Funeral Chapels on Wednesday, November 13, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. Interment to follow at Sunset Memorial Park.
Published in Express-News on Nov. 10, 2019