MeadowLawn Funeral Home, Crematory and Cemetery
5611 E. Houston
San Antonio, TX 78220
(210) 661-3991
Visitation
Tuesday, Sep. 17, 2019
5:00 PM
Visitation
5611 E. Houston
San Antonio, TX 78220
View Map
Prayer Service
Tuesday, Sep. 17, 2019
7:00 PM
Prayer Service
5611 E. Houston
San Antonio, TX 78220
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Sep. 18, 2019
11:00 AM
Funeral service
5611 E. Houston
San Antonio, TX 78220
View Map
Pearl C. Lozano


1955 - 2019
Pearl C. Lozano Obituary
October 1, 1955 - September 12, 2019
Pearl C. Lozano went to be with the Lord on Thursday September 12, 2019 at the age of 63. She was born on October 1, 1955 in San Antonio, Texas to Rogelio and Herlinda Cisneros. She married her long-time love, David G. Lozano on December 21,1973 and was happily married for 45 years. She is preceded in death by her parents and son Alexander C. Lozano and survived by her husband David and children: David Jr. (Monica), Adina (Richard) and Samuel. Grandchildren: David Dylan, Jessica Kaylee and David Alexander. Brothers: Roman (Sandra) and David (Carmen) and sisters: Dolores (Rudy), Rosie Lee and Dora. Visitation will be Tuesday, September 17th at 5 pm at Meadowlawn Funeral Home with a Prayer Service at 7 pm. Funeral service will be Wednesday, September 18th at 11: 00 a.m. at Meadowlawn Funeral Chapel. Interment will follow in Meadowlawn Memorial Park. To leave a note for the family visit Meadwlawn.net and select obituaries.
Published in Express-News on Sept. 16, 2019
