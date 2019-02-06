|
August 13, 1923 - February 1, 2019
Kenney Crowell, born August 13, 1923 was called home to be with the Lord, our Savior on February 1, 2019 at the age of 95. He was preceded in death by his loving wife Mary Ann Crowell of 54 years, his son John Anthony Crowell, parents Lucille Arterburn and Pearl Kenney Crowell, three brothers, and four sisters.
He is survived by children Shirley Jean Massey (Abe), James Edwin Crowell (Regina), Phillip Kenney Crowell, Ronald Lee Crowell, Larry Alan Crowell (Rosa), Lisa Ann Niño (Carlos), and grandchildren Allison, Marcus, Brandi, Kevin and numerous other family members. He will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved him.
Visitation will begin on Friday, February 8, 2019 from 5:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m. at Mission Park Funeral Chapels South. Funeral service will be held on Saturday, February 9, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Mission Park Funeral Chapels South. Interment will follow at Mission Burial Park South.
Published in Express-News on Feb. 6, 2019