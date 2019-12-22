|
Pedro De Leon, M.D., age 89, passed away on Sunday, December 15, 2019 in San Antonio surrounded by family and friends.
He was born April 21, 1930, in San Antonio, Texas, to Juan and Emilia (Abraham) De Leon. As a young man, Pedro found an interest in medicine as a means to helping his community. After high school, he enlisted in the United States Air Force Reserve. Pedro was proud to serve his country but his calling was always medicine and in 1959, he earned his doctorates in medicine at UT Medical Center in Galveston, Texas. Over the next 55 years, Dr. Pedro A. De Leon would become a prominent physician whose practice on the south side of San Antonio found him caring for the health of four generations of families.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Juan and Emilia DeLeon; and his six siblings (Augustine, Alfredo, Esperanza, Rebecca, Hector, and Juan Humberto). Pedro De Leon is survived by his wife, Vikki Carr; daughters, Patricia De Leon, Maricel Stephen (Drew); and son, Eduardo De Leon; grandchildren, Andrea Simon, Anthony Simon, and Amelia Stephen; sister, Alice West; and brother Richard De Leon (Sylvia). Funeral arrangements will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family kindly asks contributions be made to the Caring for the Caregiver program at UT Health San Antonio School of Nursing at https://makelivesbetter.uthscsa.edu/caregiver.
