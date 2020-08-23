It is with great sadness the family of Pedro (Pete) Luz Cuellar announce his sudden passing to eternal life, at the age of 77 on August 15, 2020, fittingly on the Day of the Assumption of Our Blessed Virgin Mary, whom he loved dearly. He was born in Eagle Pass to Luz H. and Juana Luna Cuellar, where his devotion of serving the community began at a young age as an altar boy at Our Lady of Refuge Church.

He graduated from The University of Texas at Austin with a degree in Pharmacy in 1967. He bled burnt orange, as evident by his cars. He was a passionate advocate of the profession of pharmacy where he served in various positions of leadership and received numerous awards at the local and state level. He created Farmacia Associates of San Antonio with fellow pharmacists Romeo Garza, Richard Leal, Fidel Huerta and Victor Rodriguez to develop independent pharmacies in the downtown and southside areas of San Antonio. They included Centeno Pharmacy, Garza Pharmacy, South San Pharmacy and Medi-RX Pharmacy with pharmacist, Julian Aguilar. He lent his expertise in the development of El Centro del Barrio Clinic pharmacies where he volunteered his time during his professional career.

He and his wife were devoted members and volunteers at St Matthew Catholic Church. He volunteered his time in many ministries and organizations, beginning with the 24 hour adoration. He and Eva would pray 1 hour every Thursday at 12 am, because he not only wanted to bring more people to the calling of serving the church, but also praying for the safety of his teenage children as they grew through adolescence to adulthood. He also served in various capacities in the Guadalupanos, Respect Life Ministry, ACTS and Spanish Prayer. His devotion to Mary began as a teenager, when he played Juan Diego of Tepeyac. This role would later be reprised at St Matthew numerous times, which he enjoyed immensely. He, with his wife's support, became a Deacon at St Matthew Catholic Church in 2008. He served with pride, passion and love, developing lifelong friendships within his church community, a second family.

He is survived by his beloved wife of 54 years, Evangelina R Cuellar, his loving children, Patricia Nelida Gibbs, Pedro Gerardo Cuellar, and Priscilla Yolanda Taber, his sons-in-law, Paul Gibbs, Joseph Taber, and daughter-in-law Sara Cuellar, Grandchildren; Alexandria, Collin and Madilyn Gibbs, Joseph, Tristan, Sabrina and Isabelle Taber, and Cara and Emme Cuellar, sisters; Dolores M Hernandez, Maria de Refugio Rose, and Maria Antonieta Brown, numerous in-laws, nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his Father, Luz H Cuellar, his mother, Juana Luna and brother Jose Martinez.

He was a man of great faith and took enormous pride in his children, grandchildren and his final ministry of caring for his wife. He was most happy when he was with his wife and grandchildren watching them grow and accomplish their goals. He was his grandkids' greatest supporter and devoted fan.

Rosary and visitation will be held Sunday, August 30 at Mission Park Funeral Chapels North from 6-8 pm and Rosary at 7 pm.

Funeral Mass will be celebrated Monday, August 31st at 10:30 am at St Matthew Catholic Church with visitation at 9:30 am.

Private burial at Resurrection Cemetery at Cord-Marian.