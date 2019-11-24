Home

Services
Castillo Mission Funeral Home
520 N. Gen. McMullen Drive
San Antonio, TX 78228
(210) 432-8586
Visitation
Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019
2:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Castillo Mission Funeral Home
520 N. Gen. McMullen Drive
San Antonio, TX 78228
Graveside service
Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019
10:15 AM
Ft. Sam Houston National Cemetery
Pedro M. Contero Sr.

Pedro M. Contero Sr. Obituary

US Army Veteran Pedro M. Contero, Sr., entered eternal rest on November 17, 2019 at the blessed age of 84.

He was born August 31, 1935 in Poteet, TX, to Cleofas and Andrea Contero. He will be remembered for his love of western movies, his smile and his love and devotion to his family.

He will be greatly missed and loved eternally by his wife of 54 years Teresa Contero; children Alicia Mendez (Jesse), Pedro Contero (Lori), Monica Contero (Raul), Linda Contero (Kenneth), Sonia Contero (Lisa); 14 grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren; brothers Nicolas and Eusebio Contero, as well as extended family members.

He will live forever in the hearts of his family and friends.

SERVICES

Visitation will be held on Tuesday, November 26, 2019 from 2:00 PM – 9:00 PM with a rosary at 7:00 PM at Castillo Mission Funeral Home.

Procession will depart from the funeral home on Wednesday, November 27, 2019 at 9:30 AM for a 10:15 AM Graveside Service Ft. Sam Houston National Cemetery.

Published in Express-News on Nov. 24, 2019
