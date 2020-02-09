Home

Mission Park Funeral Chapel - North
3401 Cherryridge
San Antonio, TX 78230
(210) 349-1414
Funeral Mass
Monday, Feb. 10, 2020
9:30 AM
St. Mary Magdalen Catholic
Pedro (Pete) Ramos

Pedro (Pete) Ramos Obituary

Pedro Ramos, age 72, went to be with our Lord on Monday, February 3, 2020. He was born in Saltillo, Coahuila, Mexico to his parents, Angelita and Pedro Ramos. He was a devoted son, husband, father and grandfather.

Over 30 years, Pedro owned Central Radiator Works and was well-known for his strong work ethic, honesty, and generosity.

Pedro loved spending time with family especially his grandkids. He looked for them as much as they looked for their "PePo". He was a history enthusiast, reader, collector, and loved finding bargains at flea markets.

He is survived by his wife of 41 years Adela Coronado Ramos; daughters Angelica Ramos, Monica (Edward) Garza, Veronica (Fidel) Huerta, Lorena (Adrian) Aguilar, Carolina Ramos; son, Pedroluis (Savana) Ramos; grandchildren: Gabriela, Adriana, Jacob, Isabella, Alejandro, Jeremy, Nicholas, Mireya, Karina, Maximiliano, Emiliano, Pedro, Cristiano; seven siblings.

He is preceded in death by his parents and brother Ismael Ramos. Although our hearts are heavy with sorrow, we take comfort knowing he is with God.

Rosary and Funeral Mass will be held at St. Mary Magdalen Catholic at 9:30 a.m. on Monday, February 10, 2020.

Published in Express-News on Feb. 9, 2020
