June 11, 2019
Pedro Porter, beloved father, grandfather, and great-grand father passed away on June 11, 2019 after a short battle with cancer. Pedro, lovingly known as "Pete" was preceded in death by his wife of 30 years, Gloria Porter; parents, Maria and Pedro Porter; sister Aurora Abundis; and brothers Carlos & Frank Porter.
He is survived by his three children and spouses: Cynthia Porter & Scott McKay, William & Teresa Porter, George & Alicia Porter; nine grand children; and one great- granddaughter.
After graduating from Sydney Lanier & South San Antonio High School, Pete served with the U.S. Army in Korea/Japan as a Nuclear Operations Specialist.
After an honorable discharge, Pete was employed by the government for over 38 years. He was the software program manager for the SA/ALC center at Kelly Air Force Base. After retirement, Pete was with the Knights of Columbus council 4786, served as president of the St. Vincent De Paul Society at St. Luke's Church and helped stock the pantry and delivered meals on wheels.
Funeral Mass will be at St. Luke's Catholic Church Monday, July 8,2019 at 1:00 p.m. with interment to follow in Ft. Sam Houston National Cemetery. For online tributes visit www.SunsetNWFuneral
Published in Express-News on June 30, 2019