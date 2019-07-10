Home

Services
Castillo Mission Funeral Home
520 N. Gen. McMullen Drive
San Antonio, TX 78228
(210) 432-8586
Funeral
Thursday, Jul. 11, 2019
8:30 AM
Castillo Mission Funeral Home
520 N. Gen. McMullen Drive
San Antonio, TX
Visitation
Thursday, Jul. 11, 2019
2:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Castillo Mission Funeral Home
520 N. Gen. McMullen Drive
San Antonio, TX
Rosary
Thursday, Jul. 11, 2019
7:00 PM
Castillo Mission Funeral Home
520 N. Gen. McMullen Drive
San Antonio, TX
Funeral Mass
Friday, Jul. 12, 2019
9:00 AM
St. John Berchmans Catholic Church
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Pedro S. Satarain


1927 - 2019
Pedro S. Satarain Obituary
June 27, 1927 - July 6, 2019
Pedro S. Satarain, born June 27, 1927, joined his beloved wife of 61 years, Odilia B. Satarain, in eternal rest on July 6, 2019, at the blessed age of 92.


He is loved and will be greatly remembered by his daughters Melissa Crittell, Priscilla Satarain; grandchildren Alvin J. Crittell II and Michael A. Crittell, as well as other loving family members and friends. He will be greatly missed and never forgotten.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, July 11, 2019 from 2:00 PM until 9:00 PM with a Rosary to be recited at 7:00 PM at Castillo Mission Funeral Home. Procession will depart the funeral home on Friday, July 12, 2019 at 8:30 AM for a 9:00 AM Mass at St. John Berchmans Catholic Church. Entombment to follow at San Fernando Cemetery II.
Published in Express-News on July 10, 2019
