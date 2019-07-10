|
June 27, 1927 - July 6, 2019
Pedro S. Satarain, born June 27, 1927, joined his beloved wife of 61 years, Odilia B. Satarain, in eternal rest on July 6, 2019, at the blessed age of 92.
He is loved and will be greatly remembered by his daughters Melissa Crittell, Priscilla Satarain; grandchildren Alvin J. Crittell II and Michael A. Crittell, as well as other loving family members and friends. He will be greatly missed and never forgotten.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, July 11, 2019 from 2:00 PM until 9:00 PM with a Rosary to be recited at 7:00 PM at Castillo Mission Funeral Home. Procession will depart the funeral home on Friday, July 12, 2019 at 8:30 AM for a 9:00 AM Mass at St. John Berchmans Catholic Church. Entombment to follow at San Fernando Cemetery II.
Published in Express-News on July 10, 2019